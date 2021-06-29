TheStreet Lowers JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

JOYY stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $4,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 6,259.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

