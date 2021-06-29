Mercury Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,214.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00136804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00168329 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.92 or 1.00033561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars.

