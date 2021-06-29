Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 3,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $740.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

