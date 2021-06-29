Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.
ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.39. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $297.80.
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
