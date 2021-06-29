Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.39. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.