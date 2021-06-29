MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 18,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.