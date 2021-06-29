Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,443.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

