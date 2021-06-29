Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.89 and a 52 week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

