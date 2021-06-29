EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $521.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.61 and a fifty-two week high of $527.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.