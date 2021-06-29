Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 64.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 1,919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 269.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DWHHF shares. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock remained flat at $$62.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 30,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

