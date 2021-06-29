Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 581,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 775,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 390,213 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.57 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

