Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $61,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $468.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $468.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.