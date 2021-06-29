Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

ASML stock opened at $704.11 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.