Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EKTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91. Elekta AB has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

