Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

