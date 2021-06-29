LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,374.97%.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $345.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.28. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

