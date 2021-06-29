85,000 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

Shares of A opened at $147.93 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $148.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

