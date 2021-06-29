Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 118,092 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,092 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

