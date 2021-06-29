Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $12.50 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

