Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Electromed were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

