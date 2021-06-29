Globeflex Capital L P Buys 409 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE opened at $402.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.36 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

