Globeflex Capital L P Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,229,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

