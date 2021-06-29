Globeflex Capital L P Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

