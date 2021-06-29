Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,754,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.