Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,316 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

