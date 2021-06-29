Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 36.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,553.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,582 shares of company stock worth $10,913,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

