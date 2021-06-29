Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,570.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,066.68 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

