Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $456.54 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $259.31 and a fifty-two week high of $464.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

