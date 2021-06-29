Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

