Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,754.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

