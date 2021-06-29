Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 147,428 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 686,082 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 152,340 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 479,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

