Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $620.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

