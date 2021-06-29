UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $304.65 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $304,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of TT opened at $182.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $85.42 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

