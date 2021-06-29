The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

