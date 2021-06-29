Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $357,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 460,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,009,000 after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

