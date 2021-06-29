Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $333,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,698,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $912.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $852.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.16 and a 12-month high of $914.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

