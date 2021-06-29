FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.