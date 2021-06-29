National Pension Service Acquires 13,314 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $74,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $542.70 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

