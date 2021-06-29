Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87,693 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,673 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

