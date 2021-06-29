Arepacoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $87,219.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,167,176 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

