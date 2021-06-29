Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Achieves $837,122.99

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $837,122.99 and approximately $5,150.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

