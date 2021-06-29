INO COIN (INO) Price Up 247.2% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 247.2% higher against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $320,067.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00022835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

