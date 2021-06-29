QS Investors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

