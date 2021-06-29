Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $116.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

