National Pension Service Acquires 14,267 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $70,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

