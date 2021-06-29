Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 874 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.32 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

