DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $51.49 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

