Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 544.4% in June

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CRARY opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.