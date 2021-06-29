Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 544.4% in June

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 544.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRARY opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 50.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

