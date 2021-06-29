ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16. ClickStream has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

About ClickStream

ClickStream Corporation focuses on the development and implementation of play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. Its platform, WinQuik is designed to enable its users to have fun, interact, and compete against each other in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts Joshua Dobbs, Brian Baldinger, Howie Schwab, Amber Theoharis, Mykel Hawke, and Jordan Andino on sports, survival, entertainment, the Bible, space, food, and others.

