ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLIS opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16. ClickStream has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About ClickStream
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for ClickStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClickStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.