UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $426,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.