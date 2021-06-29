Capital One Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,546.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

